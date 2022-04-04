Apple won’t repair iPhones that are marked as lost or stolen

iPhones are a very popular item to be stolen. Apple has built in some security measures so iPhone owners can remotely disable a lost or stolen iPhone, but now it’s going a step further to deter thieves.

According to a MacRumors report, an internal memo sent to Apple Store employees mandates not repair iPhones marked as lost or stolen in the GSMA Device Registry.

The GSMA Device Registry is basically an international database where smartphone owners can report and record instances where their phones might have been lost or stolen.

Since these reports are based on the device’s IMEI, which is unique to each phone, it allows companies like Apple to check these types of reports when a phone is brought in for repair.

Until now, Apple also didn’t fix lost or stolen iPhones, but only if they had Find My enabled, so by expanding their coverage to the GSMA Device Registry, it allows them to also include devices that might not have Find My enabled.