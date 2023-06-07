Apple, with iPadOS 17 you can use webcams and external cameras via USB-C

- Advertisement -

Even if there are not many new features that Apple has introduced on iPadOS 17, there are still some, less publicized ones, which can be very useful for many users. On iPads equipped with a Type-C portfor example, the support for external webcams.

WEBCAMS AND EXTERNAL CAMERAS

Currently, to make a video call using FaceTime or other third-party apps, you can only use the built-in camera in iPads. With iPadOS 17, in addition to reactions that use augmented reality by recognizing gestures to display a series of effects, it is now possible to use not only external webcams but also digital cameras with webcam functionality. - Advertisement - In addition to using accessories equipped with a USB-C connector it is also possible use USB-A to USB-C adapters. It is also possible to use USB-C hubs on which you can simultaneously connect both a camera and a microphone and more.





iPads that support this feature are 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation and later), 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later), iPad (10th generation), iPad Air (4th generation and later), and iPad mini (6th generation). Apple working on MacBook 12 “, Air 15” and iPad Pro 14 “ iPadOS 17 is currently in beta stage. Those wishing to download and install the first release can do so by registering for free with their Apple ID on the beta.apple.it portal. Apple, remember, has recently opened up to everyone the opportunity to try a preview of the betas that were usually reserved for members of the developer program.

IOS 17 CURRENTLY IN BETA