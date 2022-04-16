Apple will turn to LG Innotek and Jahwa for the iPhone 15 periscope lenses

Jahwa Electronics is expected to provide the Cupertino-based company with actuators that combine optical stabilization (OIS) functions with the focusing system to be integrated into the periscope telephoto lens. Jahwa will supply these actuators to LG Innotek , replacing its previous suppliers, Aps Alpine and Mizumi. LG will complete the form and provide it to Apple.

Apple will turn to both Jahwa Electronics and LG Innotek for the components that will be used in the periscope module that future iPhones will be equipped with. As reported in recent days, Jahwa has already done so a 191 billion won investment (about 140 million euros) for the construction of new facilities in South Korea that would have already been visited by Apple at the beginning of 2021.

According to industrial sources, the patents relating to the optical stabilization of Jahwa Electronics would be of excellent quality, ideal for the realization of a periscope system which, we recall, allows the light entering the telephoto lens to be reflected by an angled mirror towards the sensor. image. This inclination allows you to develop an elongated telephoto configuration that does not require an extension outside the body of the device to increase the zoom.

Jahwa would be working on the development of its spherical guide actuators both in collaboration with Samsung and with Samsung Electro-Mechanics. The spherical guide, compared to the current spring method, offers more precise control and the ability to use larger image sensors.

It is likely that the periscope lens will be used by Apple on the iPhone 15 Pro expected in 2023.