Apple will soon launch a new MacBook Air... with a very large screen!

For some time it has been commented that Manzana I intended to launch a new model of MacBook Air laptop with big screen. Many are those who think that it has no place in the company’s product range (since it would compete with the Pro), but it seems that those from Cupertino do not think the same and in a short time this team can be a reality.

So much so, that according to the data that has been published, it is believed that the laptop we are talking about could be a reality this year. Some sources are even more precise and place the announcement of the new product for the month of April 2023. Therefore, we are talking about an imminent arrival that was not expected and that we will see how it fits in the market once it is on sale.

The screen size of the new Apple laptop

Well, from what has been indicated, the new MacBook Air would arrive with a 15.5 inch screen. Consequently, the production of the computer would have already started, especially everything that has to do with the panel that it will integrate, which is expected to maintain the quality levels that are usual in Apple products (that is, that compatibility with retina is more than insured, to give an example). On the other hand, it is to be expected that this device will come with the company’s most powerful processor inside.how is the M2 -the option of the M3 is not ruled out to increase the attractiveness of the device-, in order to compete in the best possible way.

Unsplash

In addition, in the same source of information, it is indicated that it is not unreasonable that together with the new MacBook Air, which would include the largest screen seen in a computer in this range of products, it is possible that a new generation of the 13 inch model to adapt it to the new options that the one that is a novelty will offer. Therefore, this spring can be moved in what has to do with Apple laptops.

The prices… nothing new will be seen

Taking into account that a new MacBook Air was already announced in July of last year with a price of $1,199, the cheapest option, thinking of a minimum of 1,300 or 1,400 is the most logical due to the dimensions of the screen. since the hardware will be very powerful. Therefore, we are talking about a product that maintains Apple standards 100% (both in quality and cost).

