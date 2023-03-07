5G News
Apple will replace the mute switch for the first time in iPhone history

Apple will replace the mute switch for the first time in iPhone history

Mobile iphone

Published on

By Abraham
Apple is planning significant changes to the usability of its next generation of flagship iphones. According to rumors Apple will adopt capacitive or solid-state buttons with the iPhone 15 Pro series that will provide haptic feedback instead of a physical click.

In other words, the buttons will have no moving parts and will use small motors to confirm the press.

The same will happen with the sound/mute switch which has been a hallmark of iPhones since the first model in 2007. It will be replaced by a new “push-type button”, which suggests that the button will also be capacitive and users will have to press it to put the phone into mode. silence.

It seems that Apple has reserved these changes for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus retain the physical buttons.

The most notable change in this year’s iPhones is the move to a USB-C port, which will see the ditching of Apple’s proprietary connector that has been used on iPhones and most Apple accessories since 2012.

Pros & Cons: Open NFC payments in the iPhone?

Finally, the new iPhones will have a new design with slightly curved edges, while the camera bump will be larger and the frames that surround the screen thinner.


