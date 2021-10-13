Apple will present the MacBook with M1X on October 18

Apple has sent out press invitations for a special event to be held virtually next Monday October 18. Everything indicates that it will serve for the presentation of the renewed MacBook with M1X, while the icing could be the third generation of its AirPods wireless headphones.

After the commercialization of the iPhone 13, the Watch 7 and the new iPad tablets, it is time to renew the line of personal computers and Apple will dedicate a specific event to it where the great interest will be to know the benefits of the second generation of the ARM SoC, M1X. Due to the leaks that have reached so far, a significant increase in process and graphics performance is expected.

MacBook with M1X and ARM Advances

The company surprised the industry with the first M1 chip and the overall conclusion was that the Cupertino firm the silicon project had started very well for which a three-year term had been given. And it is that Apple is one of the companies with the most experience with ARM since it was involved in its development since its inception in the 80s and the own designs that it has produced so far for its mobile devices have been able to outperform others great specialists in semiconductors.

The transition from Intel’s x86 architecture to self-designed ARMs on Macs is unstoppable and the M1X is expected to deliver another leap in performance and effectiveness. From what we know so far, it has been manufactured in 5 nanometer technological processes and under the hybrid architecture (big.LITTLE). The number of total cores (10 or 12) is not known, but you will mix the high-performance Firestorms with others focused on energy efficiency Icestorm. Working frequencies above 3 GHz and 28 Mbytes of total cache are expected.

The GPU would get an even bigger update, with 16 cores and 256 execution units, which is exactly double what the M1 includes. The higher level of performance will cause an increase in consumption of the Apple M1X up to 45 watts of TDP. RAM memory support will also increase and it will be able to handle 32 Gbytes LPDDR4X-4266. The first tests speak of a level of performance close to what a typical PC offers with an Intel Core i7-11700K CPU and an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU… Bigger words that we will have to see concretized in practical use.

Some rumors also point to the return of MagSafe technology for charging, HDMI ports or memory expansion slots via solid state drives. Mini LED panels are also talked about as the great novelty of the screens. What is ruled out are global changes in design. For those of us who expect touchscreens and convertible designs on Macs, we’ll have to keep waiting. And it is not that Apple does not have the capacity to do so, it is that it does not want to cannibalize the sale of iPad Pro tablets which it promotes precisely as “PC replacements.”

Regarding the equipment to renew, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is rumored to be top of the line in notebooks, a 14-inch MacBook Pro, the lightweight MacBook Air notebook, and the mini-PC, Mac Mini Pro.

And also AirPods

Although the new MacBook with M1X will be the absolute star of the event, Apple could also take advantage of it to launch the third generation of your wireless headphones. On the one hand with a new version of the base model, economical, without ANC noise reduction functions and with a new design. Improvements are also cited for the top Pro and Max models.

We will see. An important event to check Apple’s progress with the ARM architecture on Macs that we will follow live and we will tell you in detail as usual.