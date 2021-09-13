Apple will present the iPhone 13 and other novelties on September 14

Apple has officially confirmed its September event, in which we expect it to present the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7. For the second year in a row, the event will be completely virtual and will be streamed from Apple Park on September 7. The event is advertised under the slogan “California streaming.” The Apple event will be held at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time) on September 14 and will be broadcast live through the Apple website, the YouTube channel and through the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. We’re expecting Apple to officially introduce the iPhone 13, which is rumored to bring a smaller notch, a 120Hz display, ultra-wide camera improvements, and of course a new, faster chip. The Apple Watch Series 7 is also likely to be announced with a new design and a larger screen, but no major sensor changes. Apple is also planning new AirPods 3 that could be announced at the September event. Other possible announcements include a new iPad mini and a new iPad. Lastly, we also expect Apple to announce the official release dates for iOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15.