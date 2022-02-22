Apple will present several versions of the Mac, with an unexpected surprise. What will it be?

Given the proximity of the next Apple keynote, the rumors related to its next generation of devices do not stop happening. This morning we have told you about the next generation MacBook that the Cupertino-based company will present. And now it is the turn of the desktop computer, since the upcoming Apple Macs by 2022 They will have a few surprises.

To begin with, from what we have been able to know Apple plans to release five versions of the Mac with new processors this year. The company with the bitten apple knows that this equipment is one of the most requested since, although it is true that the investment is high, it is also a reality that its useful life is quite complete. And now the American manufacturer wants to launch seven models this year.

Keep in mind that, as indicated by XDA Developers, the source of this leak is none other than Mark Gurman, A Bloomerg journalist specializing in Apple products and who has a rate of success in his predictions high enough for us to take everything he says into account.

Five new computers with very varied configurations

And as the well-known journalist indicates, it seems that there will be a total of seven new models (five Macs and two new MacBooks) this year that will also use Apple’s new generation M processor.

A new Mac mini with an M1 Pro chip

A Mac mini with an M2 chip

A 24-inch iMac with an M2 chip

A larger iMac Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chip options

A mid-size Mac Pro with an upgraded M1 processor

For a startthree of these new Macs have already been registered with the Russian certification agency, an essential step to be able to put them on sale in the country. On the other hand, we see a notable surprise, with a Mac Mini very vitaminized and that it is surprising to bet on an M2 processor to offer the best performance.

The other surprise we see in the small Mac Pro and that will have a vitaminized version of the M1 processor, although without reaching the power of the M1 Max or M1 Pro SoC.

At the moment we do not know the date on which this new generation of desktop computers will hit the market. Anyway, all the rumors point to March 8 as the date on which the company with the bitten apple will present these five new Macs, in addition to two MacBook Pro and a new iPhone SE.

Although, although it is true that the information is very reliable due to its source, until the company itself reveals the presentation date, we will have to wait and see what does Apple surprise us with with its new generation of Mac computers for 2022.

