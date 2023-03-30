Apple will present iOS 17 and more software news on June 5

- Advertisement -

Apple today announced that its annual ios-16-5- -16-5- -13-4-watchos-9-5-and- -16-5-beta-1-to-developers/">Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be held from June 5 to 9, 2023 in online format.

The event will reveal the latest news from iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

It will feature a special event in Apple Park on opening day where developers and students can join the celebrations in person.

The event will also give developers the opportunity to meet with Apple engineers and learn about the latest technologies and tools that can help bring their ideas to life.

In addition to the announcements shared at the keynote and the State of the Union presentation, this year’s online program includes sessions, one-on-one consultations, and numerous opportunities to collaborate with Apple engineers and other developers.

Apple will also organize a special day for developers and students in Apple Park on June 5 to see together the keynote and the State of the Union content, together with the online community. The capacity for this face-to-face event will be limited. There are more details on how to sign up and attend the Apple Developers website and in the apps.

WWDC23 also offers students the opportunity to delve deeper into development through the Swift Student Challenge, one of many Apple programs designed to help developers and hobbyists of all ages take the world of coding a step further.

With the help of Swift Playgrounds, an app for iPad and Mac that makes learning the Swift programming language as interactive as it is fun, students around the world can create an app on any topic of their choice. The period for submitting applications is now open and will close on April 19. There is more information in the Swift Student Challenge website.

Apple will share more information ahead of the event via the app Apple Developer and his Web.



