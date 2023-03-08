5G News
Apple will only include ProMotion on the iPhone 15 Pro, what exactly...

Apple will only include ProMotion on the iPhone 15 Pro, what exactly does this mean?

Tech News Mobile

Published on

By Brian Adam
Apple will only include ProMotion on the iPhone 15 Pro, what exactly does this mean?
apple will only include promotion on the iphone 15 pro,
apple-will-only-include-promotion-on-the-iphone-15-pro.jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="Apple will only include ProMotion on the iPhone 15 Pro, what exactly does this mean?">

One of the surprises, in this case not very pleasant, that will be in the iPhone 15 it has to do with the screen that will be integrated. The decision that it seems that Apple is going to take is to Do not integrate an LTPO type panel in the models which, again, will be left exclusively for the Pro range teams. And this has consequences that must be taken into account.

The truth is that, on paper, for many this is not particularly relevant. But, in reality, this has implications that directly affect the image quality that is enjoyed when viewing all types of content. The specific reason is that the iPhone 15, as with the current generation that is not Pro, may not use ProMotion technology. And this is something that affects in a much more important way than it seems.

What happens if ProMotion technology is not used

Or, what is the same, not having an LTPO type panel. Well, something as important today as not being able to adjust the working frequency of the screen automatically by detecting the type of work being done. In other words, you will not be able to modify the use of this option from 1 to 120Hz -something that is and will be possible on the iPhone Pro-. Therefore, the hertz that is used has to be fixed, and will not vary to optimize the operation of the terminal.

iPhone 14 Pro screen
Manzana

Back 4 Blood Recensione: un bagno di sangue con l’erede di Left 4 Dead

What we say has two drawbacks. The first is the visual experience, since not making the change does not increase the frequency if an application with dynamic content is used (such as games) or decreases it in the case of displaying more static images. Therefore, the feeling is not the best possible. On the other hand, avoiding the use of 120Hz, for example, when it is not necessary, will cause consumption is not optimized, which directly affects autonomy. In short, it is not something exactly minor, and Apple will give the LTPO panels to the most expensive equipment… and the motivation is more than clear.

Of course, the iPhone 15 will have Dynamic Island

This will be the big news that will arrive on the screen of the iPhone 15 because the Cupertino company wants to give uniformity to all its 2023 phones to offer this option with the idea of ​​extending its use. And, therefore, the developers bet more on it. In this way, we do not have to wait any longer than this change and, consequently, the Pro panels will continue to be better.

