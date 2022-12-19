Apple will launch several new Macs in 2023, here are all the models planned

Like every year, Apple should renew several series of its Mac computers, and thanks to journalist Mark Gurman we now know a little more about the models that can be expected next year.

- Advertisement -

As usual, journalist Mark Gurman of Bloomberg revealed in his Power On newsletter all the new Mac models we could expect from Apple next year. Several series should be renewed, including the Mac Pro, Apple’s most powerful computers.

According to his information, Apple would prepare an even more powerful Mac Pro, but less than we might have hoped. Indeed, it seems that the M2 Extreme chip that we were waiting for has been canceled, and that the Mac Pro would “only” benefit from a processor M2 ultra with up to 24 cores, GPU up to 76 cores and at least 192 GB of RAM. As a reminder, Apple last marketed a Mac Pro in 2019, at a stratospheric price of 6499 euros.

What other Macs will arrive next year?

Among the other models that we can expect from next year, we obviously find a new generation of 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros. These will unsurprisingly prove to be even more efficient than the previous generation, as we could see in a benchmark of the M2 Max chip.

Gurman also said thata new iMac equipped with an M3 chip will “probably launch in late 2023 at the earliest,” without giving further details. As a reminder, the current iMac was launched in April 2021 with the M1 chip and a thin and colorful design. Apple has therefore decided to skip a generation of chips.

- Advertisement -

The reporter also announces that Apple is currently testing Mac minis with M2 and M2 Pro chips, which means that these models should also arrive as soon as next year. Finally, like every year, we could be entitled to new MacBook M3s from the end of 2023, but the launch could be postponed to early 2024.

Apart from Macs, Gurman also reveals that Apple is working on several new external monitorsincluding an updated version of the high-end Pro Display XDR launched alongside the Mac Pro in December 2019.