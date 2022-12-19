Apple will launch new monitors in 2023, and they will arrive with a surprise inside

It seems that Manzana 2023 is going to have a most interesting year. Apart from the usual new generations of phones and tablets, the Cupertino firm seems to be preparing new features in some of its most striking accessories. An example is that everything indicates that there will be new monitors in the market.

It has been known that the North American manufacturer plans to renew part of the range of monitors that it currently has for sale, giving continuity to ranges such as the Studio Display, which are devices that have excellent quality and are chosen by the most demanding. This means that the rumors that pointed to Apple’s possible abandonment of this product range are dissipating at full speed, so that the bet continues to the joy of the followers of the brand of the bitten apple.

An interior that comes with an excellent addition

One of the things that seems certain in the new monitors that are launched is that all of them will have their own processor inside so that, in this way, the operation is optimal (and that they are capable of executing complex actions with great solvency). . will be components Apple Silicon -the exact model is unknown-, but everything indicates that advanced chips will be selected, taking into account that the latest Studio Display already has nothing less than an A13 Bionic. We will see what uses the company has in mind to take advantage of the mentioned hardware.

Regarding the launch of the monitors, everything indicates that it will be in the first quarter of 2023 when these devices will be announced. Therefore, the design would be finalized and, simply, the pertinent tests would be being carried out to send the equipment to obtain the sales certifications. In this way, if you have to buy one of these accessories, it is not a bad idea to keep this arrival on the market in mind.

They will be announced with new Apple laptops

This is something that seems quite certain, since the Cupertino firm suggests that it will launch new models in the range macbook pro at the beginning of 2023, so they would be the traveling companions of the monitors that we have talked about before. It is expected that new 14 and 16-inch models will be put on the market, and that they could have improvements in sections such as the amount of RAM and, even, in some sources it is speculated with the inclusion of the M3 chip. This seems somewhat complicated, but by no means dismissable. Apple could even choose this moment to make something that many have wanted for a long time come true: the arrival of the new Mac mini. We will see.

