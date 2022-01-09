Apple will introduce a new iPhone SE in March or April according to Bloomberg

According to well-known Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, Apple could hold an event in March or April for the introduction of the iPhone SE with 5G connectivity.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman claims that Apple will introduce at least a new iPhone SE. The current model was unveiled in April 2020, right at the beginning of the pandemic.

According to Gurman, the new iPhone SE will have a visual design very similar to the current iPhone SE, which is based on the appearance of the iPhone 8. The changes will come in the form of internal improvements, such as a new chip and 5G connectivity.

Apple also works on the Next Round of Mac Computers with Apple Silicon Chips, including a new Mac Pro, a new MacBook Air, and more. We don’t know yet if these Macs will be announced at the same event.

Finally, Gurman also indicates that Apple’s second event of the year will be the WWDC developer conference in June. It is expected that in this event they will present iOS 16, tvOS 16, macOS 13, and watchOS 9.

With great probability, this year’s event will not be face-to-face either, but Apple will hold a new virtual event for the third year in a row.



