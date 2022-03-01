Apple will improve Safari Dark Mode, how will it do it?

The use of Dark Mode is a great advance that fits like a glove for many users who prefer dark tones in the background, since it is much easier for them to read the information on the screen. Apple’s Safari browser has had it for some time now, but it seems that the North American company intends to modify it. We tell you what exactly he is preparing. From the looks of it, Apple intends to give users the ability to set how the aforementioned Dark Mode will behave in a fairly specific way, so we are talking about a change that is most interesting. The data comes from the code that exists on GitHub of the WebKit engine that uses the browser that is included by default in all the devices that have the firm’s signature on the market (both phones and computers). Therefore, its veracity is complete. What is Apple preparing? As it appears in the source of the information, what is sought is to be able to “override the color scheme that is used and base the one that is seen on the website that is being visited”. That is, it can be established by the user that the Dark Mode is activated depending on the page you are visiting. This way, if there’s one that you think looks better with a black background, it would be added to a list that allows you to do this. A great possibility that allows a much higher degree of customization. This is positive for what we have said, but it can also be something that developers working for Apple operating systems can use, since they have more possibilities when managing the color scheme that is recommended for a better visualization ( and, this, Safari could execute it automatically). Therefore, recommendations could be received so that you always have the best possible user experience. Other data that has been known about Apple’s work An example of what we say is that the firm is also working on improving the prevention of pop-up windows that are unwanted by users (both advertising and those that come from attacks of hackers). In this way, the comfort when using the browser would be improved and the associated security would be increased. It has even been indicated that a new API for the control of cookies will be launched shortly, especially everything that has to do with the consent of their use. All these novelties, it is pointed out from the source of the information, could arrive with the launch of the new versions of their operating systems, such as iOS 15 or macOS 12. We will see if this is completely fulfilled, but what is certain is that the improvements are quite positive for users. >