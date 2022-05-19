Apple will have to pay 300 million for infringing 4G patents

Apple was sentenced to a millionaire compensation for having violated the patents related to 4G. 300 million dollars to be paid into the coffers of Optis, the damaged company that accompanied Apple to court in 2019. And it also went well, because a year ago the leaders of Cupertino were sentenced by the same judge to compensate Optis for an amount exceeding 500 million dollars: that sentence was overturned, but the last of the last few days did not allow the company to emerge unscathed from the provision.

Judge Rodney Gilstrap of a Texas court denied Apple a third trial on the case, and if Cupertino decides not to appeal they will have to order the millionaire wire transfer. Optis initiated proceedings in 2019 for the infringement of five patents relating to LTE technology. That lawsuit ended with a $ 500 million payout sentence, but Apple objected, saying the jury had failed to take into account some evidence about Optis’ obligation to license patents in a manner. “fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory”.

The opposition request was deemed admissible and accepted, then a new ruling was ordered which aimed, however, at establishing only the new amount of compensation in favor of Optis, not the guilt of Apple which did not return to discussion. In October of last year, Apple tried to put everything back into play, but the motion was just rejected by Gilstrap. The $ 300 million wire transfer he will have to leave, provided that the Apple does not appeal.