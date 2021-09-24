Apple will have to integrate USB type C into its iPhone, Europe makes it standard

We had been talking about this issue for many months, the homogenization of chargers throughout Europe under the same connector. Now the European Union has made its verdict public, and has agreed that it is the USB Type-C connectivity technology, whichever is the standard among all the electronic devices that are put on sale in our continent. This would have as a direct consequence the need to create versions of the iPhone with this connector in Europe by Apple. Something that he has opposed head-on recently.

USB type C on all devices

The decision taken by the European Commission is taken for the sake of waste reduction in the community market, especially to make this segment more sustainable, and also to benefit users. And it is that in this way all the devices that we buy, regardless of the manufacturer of this, will have to have this connector if they want it to be sold in Europe. Currently most Android phones and other new products adopt this USB type C connector, but there are still many that still integrate a more veteran microUSB, and of course the lightning connector.

Apple will have to bend to this new connector, or create an iPhone without ports APPLE INC REUTERS

The latter is the connector used by iPhones, so Apple will have to adopt the USB Type-C connector in its phones to harmonize with the rest of the devices and above all to comply with the regulations. Apple already has this connector in some of its products, as in various iPads, so little by little it has been getting used to it. Apple is the main opponent of this new standard, since according to them innovation is limited, and it will be European customers who will be harmed by this decision.

The reality is that with this decision we will not have to be accumulating new chargers or cables if we change mobile phones, since they can all be charged with the same cables. Although it is not the only decision that has been made in this regard. Since from the commission also propose that chargers not be included with new devices electronics, something that some manufacturers have already been applying. Although in this aspect buyers are harmed, since they will probably have to buy them separately and also have to continue paying the same for new mobiles. Now the manufacturers will be two years old in order to implement these important changes in your electronic devices.

>