Apple will have no doubts in 2022 and the iPhone 14 will arrive in stores with ‘notch’

It is one of those recurring unknowns every time the cycle for the launch of new iPhones begins: although they arrive in the month of September, from that moment the leaking campaign begins with the possible changes that we are going to see in the next generation. And the notch is one of the most helpful debates when you want to convey the idea that Apple is going to make changes.

The eyebrow that Apple debuted on its 2017 iPhone X has already achieved a first goal of getting smaller with this year’s models and, according to the reports of some analysts, we can’t wait for radical decisions from Tim Cook. There will be no elimination of that notch in 2022 so Apple will continue the changes carried out with the current iPhone 13 of 2021.

The eyebrow is beautiful

Although the leading analysts of the Apple ecosystem, such as Ming-Chi Juo or Jon Prosser, have been saying that in 2022 Apple will eliminate that notch from all its terminals, the truth is that the facts do not support a prediction like this: those of Cupertino do not hesitate to maintain certain elements if that gives continuity to the concept and design of their smartphones, so it is difficult to imagine that the current notch of the iPhone 13, significantly smaller, will disappear from one year to the next.

HECTOR RETAMAL AFP

This has been published in a profile of the Chinese social network Weibo, in which the arrival of a new ninth-generation iPad was already anticipated along with Apple smartphones. From that place it is stated that The iPhone 14 will retain the same notch of this year’s models Since the company does not see it necessary to make changes yet, especially if we take into account that Face ID is still housed in that eyebrow and that there does not seem to be a simple solution to locate those components in other sites.

In addition to that specific functionality of the notch in everything that has to do with Face ID or the cameras for selfies and other sensors, these shapes are a differential feature of the iPhone since 2017 and are part of the elements that identify Apple devices. To renounce them would, surely, denature the terminals and eliminate part of that aspect that they transmit, although, yes, it is a component that is destined to disappear. Either sooner or later.

