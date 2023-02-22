Apple will get 100% of the 3nm chips made by TSMC

- Advertisement -

Every year Apple requires better components for the manufacture of its devices. In this way and as every year, it requires the services of the external company TSMC that is in charge of manufacturing the chips that will carry, for example, the iPhone and the Mac. The ones of the next generation are the 3 nm ones and these will be monopolized by the American company It has already acquired 100% of them.

The rest will have to wait for 3nm chips.

You will remember that in the pandemic, the digital age suffered a significant acceleration. Sales of electronic devices increased and especially those that allowed work from home. The TSMC company, one of the largest chip suppliers, warned that if the trend continued, it was more than likely that there would be a blackout due to lack of materials. It wasn’t that bad but it is true that there was a bit of panic and late deliveries due to lack of stock.

Apple decided at that time that something like that was not going to happen to him and that was one of the companies least affected by all this. He decided that when he had to face the new generation of chips he would have enough and to spare to face a new situation that generated a strong demand.

For that very reason, TSMC already has all the 3nm chips awarded. Those that will manufacture for the next year. The recipient is Apple that will bring it to its new iPhone and Mac. These extremely efficient and powerful chips. For this reason, they will probably be used for the first time in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra this year. As well as the new MacBook models that are expected to launch in the second half of 2023.

These 3 nm chips are the ones that Apple will use to its own A17 Bionic chip. 3nm technology has been established to offer a 35% power efficiency improvement over 4nm, which was used to make the A16 Bionic chip for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

It is clear what Apple’s intentions are. Improve the quality of your devices but also not to stay on the sidelines and if by the way it makes its rivals have a little worse time, better for the apple company.