Apple will close ‘My Photo Stream’ soon, here’s how to back up your snaps

We’ve known for several weeks now that Apple’s “My Photo Stream” service will shut down on July 26, 2023, which means customers who are still using this feature will need to upgrade to iCloud Photos before then.

“My Photo Stream” was launched alongside iCloud in 2011. It is a free Wi-Fi option that allows users to temporarily store images in a digital location and then save or move them. download to the rest of their Apple devices on the go.

Unfortunately for its users, Apple has announced that it would shut down its old service on July 26 and encourage everyone to switch to iCloud Photos. If you’re still using My Photo Stream, your files will remain available in the cloud for 30 days starting July 26, but it’s best to save your data elsewhere.

How do you back up your photos outside of “My Photo Stream”?

There are alternative methods to ensure that you can always access and back up your photos on your Apple devices. One of them is to use iCloud Photoswhich allows for seamless photo sharing but may require additional iCloud storage space.

Another approach is to Manually transfer images between devices. Just connect your iPhone, iPad or Mac to the corresponding device or storage using the appropriate cable, then drag and drop your files.

It is important to note that closing “My Photo Stream” will not cause loss of photos, but loss of the ability to access it on other devices, unless iCloud Photos is configured accordingly. Existing photos will remain accessible on the device where they were originally taken.

To ensure continued access to your images after shutdown, follow these steps:

On iPhone or iPad:

Open the Photos app and tap on the “Albums” heading.

Select the “My Photo Stream” album.

Choose the photos you want to save to the device.

Tap “Share” then “Save Image”. You can also share selected photos via email, AirDrop, or the Files app.

On Mac: