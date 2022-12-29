Apple will bring the satellite emergency SOS feature to more countries in 2023

- Advertisement -

In a Press release this week, Apple has confirmed that the iPhone 14 satellite emergency SOS feature will be available in other countries next year.

However, Apple has not provided the list of countries to which this function will be extended.

The Emergency SOS feature first launched in November in the United States and Canada and requires an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max running iOS 16.1 or later. The service is available at France, Germany, Ireland and the United Kingdom from earlier this week, with iOS 16.2 as a requirement for some local emergency services numbers.

The feature allows iPhone 14 models to connect to a Globalstar satellite, allowing users to send text messages to emergency services when out of Wi-Fi and cellular coverage range. The service is free for two years from the activation of an iPhone 14 model.

- Advertisement -

There have already been reports of emergency SOS via satellite helping first responders rescue people in places like Alaska and California.