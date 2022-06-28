Apple will bring an updated version of the original HomePod, among many other products

For Mark Gurman, a journalist at Bloomberg, Between this coming fall and the beginning of next year 2023, there will be an avalanche of new Apple products, as forecast according to what was announced at the last developer event along with the notices it receives from sources close to the company.

Among the new products planned There is a new HomePod, which will be quite similar in both design and hardware to the original HomePod launched in 2017 but which was discontinued in the spring of last year to dedicate efforts to the HomePod mini.



[mb_related_posts1]

Avalanche of budding Apple products

According to its bulletin, the new HomePod is codenamed B620 and will house the same S8 chip that future Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatches will carryand where the big difference from the original HomePod will be in the updated screen on top that would perhaps have touch functions.

Regarding the S8 chip, it stands out that “it will have the same specifications as the S7”, which in turn are also the same as the same as the S6, used in the Apple Watch Series 6 of 2020, It should be noted that the current HomePod mini has the S5 chip, which was introduced with Apple Watch Series 5.

Gurman’s report also coincides with those of Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who recently noted that Apple was working on an updated version of the HomePod, which could arrive either in the fourth quarter of this year or in the first quarter of next year. 2023.

This would be Apple’s bet to improve its presence in the smart speaker segment, although Gurman went on to point out in previous reports that Apple could be working on smart screens to compete with Amazon’s Echo Show and Amazon Portal devices, although now the idea of ​​resurrecting the original HomePod by launching an updated version maintaining qualities and designs similar to the original.

In his report he also points out that within the avalanche of devices there would be a new Apple TV with an A14 chip, in addition to “four iPhone 14 models, three variations of Apple Watch, several Macs with M2 and M3 chips, the first headphones of company’s mixed reality, low-end and high-end iPad models, and updated AirPods Pro headphones,” among others.

[mb_related_posts2]

Further information: Mark Gurman’s Power On

Image Credit: Apple