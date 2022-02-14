Apple will bet big on its March event: there will be new Macs

We are just a month away from the first big Apple event in 2022, and there are many rumors about it. A new one has just appeared that makes all the sense in the world, and that is supported by reliable data in Asian regulatory entities: it is suggested that new Mac computers will also be presented in March. To date, what seemed clearer is that the new iPhone SE would be announced at said event, which among other things will include support for 5G. And, in addition, an iPad Air will also arrive with a fairly important improvement in its specifications. But today, due to information that appears in the Eurasian Economic Commission – an essential step for the sale of devices with encryption technology -, the arrival of new computers is also pointed out. Three would be the new Mac According to the data that has been leaked, this will be the number of computers that will be announced at the March event that Apple is preparing, and they have the following nomenclature: A2615, A2686 and A2681. Of these, two would be desktop computers (the logical thing is to bet on the arrival of a new Mac mini and, possibly, an All in One with an attractive design) and, the third, is described in the database of the regulatory entity before mentioned as a laptop. Therefore, there will be practically everything for Cupertino’s company lovers to enjoy. There is not much information regarding what the new models will offer, but everything suggests that these will be one more step to complete the complete migration of the range of Apple computers to the Apple Silicon platform -which has processors of own manufacturing. Besides, for the Mac mini it is expected to be a high-end model that has been playing for a long time, while the laptop could be a new generation of MacBook Air (which would have a significant redesign of its chassis and the screen would take a leap important qualitative). The third model in contention could be an iMac Pro computer, which would include especially powerful hardware and, therefore, would be aimed at creators. Estimated date for the event Well, everything indicates that it will be on March 8 when the presentation will take place, which, again, will be virtual due to the sanitary conditions that exist due to the pandemic. And this is completely logical. Apart from the hardware that we have indicated, there is also speculation about news that has to do with the software, specifically in a new version of the macOS operating system. But this remains to be seen, of course. Obviously, what has been said is yet to be confirmed, but everything indicates that the novelties will be much greater than expected and in this way they will become a great appetizer for the celebration of the WWDC scheduled for the month of June. >