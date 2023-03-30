5G News
Apple will announce iOS 17 during WWDC 2023 in June

Apple will announce iOS 17 during WWDC 2023 in June

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
Apple will announce iOS 17 during WWDC 2023 in June
apple will announce ios 17 during wwdc 2023 in june.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Annually Apple holds a conference for developers that is filled with news from the Cupertino company. This week, they started sending out invites to this year’s event, which is scheduled for June 5th.

Focused primarily on online streaming, Apple claims this will be Apple’s “biggest and most exciting event yet” in terms of WWDC.

Traditionally, Apple showcases the next software release for each of its platforms during WWDC. This includes the long-awaited iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10 and macOS 14. In addition, we may also have the new tvOS 17.

- Advertisement -

This year, there are many rumors about the hardware to be presented at WWDC. Many believe in the Mac Pro with Apple Silicon reveal, which makes sense for an event like this, in addition to being the only Intel-powered Mac remaining in its lineup. Remember that previous Mac Pros were also announced during a WWDC.

Among the other rumors for this year’s event, we have Apple’s mixed reality headset, which has been talked about for a long time, in addition to suspicions that iOS 17 should not bring major changes, as Apple intends to focus its efforts on development on xrOS, the alleged mixed reality operating system.

In case the device is finally revealed during WWDC, it would not be a surprise that its launch will also happen this year, but as always, everything is nothing but rumors and theories for now.

What news do you expect for iOS 17?

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.