Apple will allow you to pay, or get paid, from iPhone to iPhone: do you know how?

It is the most normal thing in the world to go to a store and see how practically everyone, of any age, takes out their mobile phone to pay at one of those contactless terminals. You just have to pass the back of the device over the reading zone, and the information contained in the NFC chip does the rest. A very different task is if, in the case of iPhones, in addition to paying at one of those terminals, we want someone to send us money securely through, for example, another iPhone. Our smartphones can act as bank cards but not as POS terminals… for now. And it is that Bloomberg has just uncovered the plans that those from Cupertino have to ensure that their phones can adopt that role of payment terminals. What is Apple preparing? According to the North American media, what Apple is planning is nothing more than to enable a new service on its devices that would allow us to turn our iPhone into a terminal for receiving contactless payments, so that other company iPhones send us money, or complete your purchases. an improvement of the Apple Pay service that was already floating in the environment after the purchase in 2020 of the company Mobeewave, specialized in this type of transaction. What’s more, to introduce this new feature, Apple won’t have to wait for new iPhones on the market or to develop external hardware, since all mobiles that can already use Apple Pay will be able to do so. It will only take “a software update” for our mobile to be able to receive payments from other iPhones, just by joining the two backs of each of them. And when will we have this function? Well, today there is no specific date but from the same medium they venture to say that this iOS update with the new function could be “in the coming months”. In other words, it seems reasonable to expect that this payment reception system will end up being available at some point in 2022. With this new addition, Apple will become the first mobile phone manufacturer to offer its users the possibility of receiving nearby payments from another mobile of the same company. Now it only remains to be seen if we can use it freely as Apple Pay users, or if it will be a specific program for companies, businesses and self-employed workers. >