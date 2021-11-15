Apple will allow iPhone 13 screen repair on unofficial sites

When the iPhone 13 was released in September, repair shops quickly realized that if you replaced the screen, Face ID would stop working. Later, iFixit confirmed this point when they did their teardown of the device.

Now, Apple is backtracking on its decision to limit iPhone 13 screen repairs, it reports. The Verge.

This change to the iPhone 13 repair process meant that repair shops would have to move a tiny control chip from old to new screen to maintain Face ID support. This was not easy at all.

According to iFixit, this change made “One of the most common phone repairs” what could be done so far with “manual tools” out of impossible for many independent and third-party repair shops.

Apple-authorized repair shops, on the other hand, have access to a software tool that can make a phone accept a new display.

Following the reactions, Apple plans to launch a software update that “It does not require the microcontroller to be transferred for Face ID to continue working after a screen change.”

There are no further details on when this software update will be released, but we assume it will be soon. Until then, take care of your iPhone 13 screen.



