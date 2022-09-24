Apple website: iPhone screenshots with “double pill” instead of Dynamic Island

Didn’t initially plan with the Island? Several screenshots that have appeared on Apple.com suggest this. They have since been redeemed.

Was Apple late in finalizing plans to introduce Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max? At least internally, the new UI element, which covers the selfie camera and Face ID facial recognition together in the form of an oval in the new devices, does not seem to have been communicated to all departments at first. Because: Until a few days ago, users could find screenshots on several pages in Apple’s support database that didn’t show the Dynamic Island, but the old “ pill”. In this case, the Face ID module and selfie camera are two separate elements with a gap.

- Advertisement -

The island as a great secret

Among other things, a document was affected that describes the new always-on display of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max (see above). After this the faulty recording on Twitter, among others was circulating, it was quickly taken down from the website and replaced with a screenshot showing Dynamic Island. The double pill had long been considered a rumor mill so the reveal of the Dynamic Island came as a big surprise because it hadn’t leaked.

The “double pill” had also appeared elsewhere – including on the iPhone 14 website that Apple put online after the keynote on September 7th. However, the error was quickly corrected. It is unclear how these oddities came about. It is conceivable that Apple initially only communicated the Dynamic Island to certain teams that were working on it, while other groups within the group only received the necessary information at the keynote. Apple has been using this so-called siloing for many years. The fact that the feature was only finished shortly before the keynote would be another possible explanation – but less likely.

New feature for all iPhones

The Dynamic Island has caused a sensation in the (social) media in recent weeks and has often received good reviews. There are now rumors that Apple wants to put the function in all current iPhones starting with the iPhone 15 in the coming year. The look should be as iconic as the “Notch” once was. There are even several Chinese cell phone manufacturers planning to copy the design.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the Dynamic Island does not run completely bug-free. This is how users report inconsistencies in the operation of the new UI element. Example FaceTime calls: Although you can accept them in the Dynamic Island, you then have to click the app a second time before the call actually starts. When using the music app, it quickly disappears from the Dynamic Island when songs are paused – it helps to start the music again in the music app or via the control center.