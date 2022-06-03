Apple web browser, the rumor that revived

Tech evangelist Robert Scoble helped revive the buzz about Apple and its own new web search engine. This would try to make the life of the user and their online searches easier, so there would be quite a few similarities with the one that Google has. Nevertheless, the rumor indicates that those from Cupertino would not launch it before a year.

This kind of rumors about the supposed apple web browser with in the attempt to rival Google, they are not new, they have been around from time to time. However, they are not usually as common or as strong. For his part, Robert has revealed many statements that help detail (at least what he believes) the supposed web browser that Apple could launch, offering some brushstrokes supposedly at WWDC 2022 and would not hit the market until mid-2023.

Oh, and a new search engine is coming too. Will Siri finally get “smart?” hmm. — Robert Scoble (@Scobleizer) May 28, 2022

Will we see an Apple web browser similar to Google?

Regardless, Scoble doesn’t go too deep into his profile post either. Though it does mention TechRadar Pro that the descriptions were extracted from conversations with some sources, in addition to some additions that he deduced from them.

Other statements by Robert have been that Apple would have its VR and Apple Glass bases ready for WWDC 2022, in addition to including a new iPod in this announcement. This was also published by Scoble on his Twitter profile, although it was not enough until then. Since he continued with the thread, which already changed a little the previous statements that he had made regarding Apple.

The only thing that the evangelist placed, although contradictory, was that they did not fully trust his statements either, however “he is informed”. While there is a history of Apple replacing Google for its devices, as it has once done with Apple Maps instead of Google, it didn’t start off on the right foot either.

On the other hand, Apple does not require a hundred percent search engine either, since it has one and it is the one that drives Siri and Spotlight. So it doesn’t require too much or not too much effort so start from scratch to create a Google-like search service.

This rumor seems less and less probable at an economic level for Apple, because in case of changing the default search engine on the devices, the company would lose millions. Google has an agreement to pay Apple 15,000 billion dollars, at least during 2021 to continue being an engine in iOS. This sum is equivalent to a fairly large percentage for the company, hovering between 15% and 20% per year.