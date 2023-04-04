Apple, Weather app problems: many users are unable to view the forecast

If you are unable to view the weather forecast on your iPhone, iPad or Mac in these hours, know that you are not alone. There would in fact currently be gods problems with the Apple Weather app which would prevent the display of real-time forecasts for some countries. The problem, according to reports that are gradually increasing, is affecting many users around the world.

As reported on the official system status page (link in SOURCE), Apple would be trying to solve this problem even if the summary only indicates that the “next hour precipitation is not available for Alaska due to a data provider outage”. In reality, the problem is much broader.

Apple says the issue only affects “a few users” and has started about five hours old (as of this writing) and is currently “ongoing.” We will update this article as soon as the issue is resolved.