Apple WatchOS 10: Highlights for your Apple Watch

With the upcoming release of Apple WatchOS 10, there are exciting new features that will completely transform your experience with this wearable device. From the addition of widgets to improvements to fitness and health tracking, Apple has designed an update that promises to exceed the expectations of the most demanding users. In this article, we introduce you to the key points of the new features coming with WatchOS 10.

1. Widgets: Access relevant information at a glance

Widgets are finally coming to Apple Watch with WatchOS 10. Through a Smart Stack, you’ll be able to access them by turning the digital crown on the home screen. These widgets, powered by machine learning, will be displayed in order of relevance and provide useful information such as countdown timers or upcoming calendar appointments.

This improvement will not only make it easier to quickly access information, but it will also help declutter the main screen of Apple Watch, which could translate into a longer battery life.

2. Apps redesigned for larger screens

With the release of larger Apple Watch devices like Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra, WatchOS 10 also brings a redesigned interface for various apps. Popular apps like Weather, Stocks, Maps, and Messages will offer more information on the home screen, taking full advantage of the Apple Watch’s screen size. In addition, third-party developers will also be able to benefit from this redesigned interface, giving users a richer and more complete experience.

3. Improvements in fitness and health tracking

Apple has consolidated its position in the health and wellness market, and WatchOS 10 will further strengthen that position with new improvements to fitness and health tracking. One of the most notable new features is the ability to sync the Apple Watch Cycling app with bike cadence sensors via Bluetooth. This will allow cyclists to get real-time information about their power and heart rate during their rides. In addition, the Hiking app will receive updates to its compass and map features, automatically displaying the last point where the device had cellular connectivity and an emergency call waypoint to activate the SOS rescue feature.

4. Mental Health Tracking

Until now, Apple devices have mainly focused on physical health tracking, but with WatchOS 10 and iOS 17, Apple introduces the Mindfulness app, focused on mental health tracking. Since there are no sensors capable of automatically detecting a user’s mood or feelings, the Mindfulness app will use manual feedback from the user. Through interactive sliders, users will be able to describe how they feel and the intensity of their emotions. This discreet and easy-to-use tool will allow users to explore their mental well-being.

5. New watch faces with iconic characters

Apple always surprises Apple Watch users with new watch face options, and WatchOS 10 is no exception. Two new watch faces will be introduced: Palette and Snoopy. The “Palette” dial will display the time using superimposed layers of colors that will change as time passes. On the other hand, the dial with Snoopy, the famous Peanuts character, will allow you to interact with the watch. Snoopy and his partner Woodstock will react to the weather and get moving when the user starts a workout.

6. FaceTime video messaging on your wrist

With the upcoming iOS 17 update, iPhone users will be able to record video messages after trying to make a FaceTime video call without getting a response. With WatchOS 10, Apple Watch users will be able to view those FaceTime video messages right on their wrist, allowing them to easily view messages recorded by their contacts.

7. Share contact information easily

WatchOS 10’s NameDrop feature offers an easy way to share contact information. Just hold your Apple Watch close to another user’s iPhone or tap the screen of another Apple Watch to send your contact information. This feature streamlines the exchange of information and provides a digital alternative to traditional business cards.