Apple Watch will have optical sensors instead of the Digital Crown | Patent

There Digital Crown has always been one of the distinctive elements of Apple Watch, but a new patent lays the foundation for its future elimination, or at least it is clear that the Cupertino company is working to find alternative solutions.

The documentation attached to the patent entitled “Watch with optical sensor for user input” describes a modification that would see the elimination of the Digital Crown in favor of new optical sensors positioned in the same area of ​​the body, designed to identify the user’s gestures and provide for many other functions. The intention is to reduce the moving parts of the smartwatch to free up space for inserting other sensors, or even a larger battery.

The documentation describes several examples of interaction through gestures that the optical component will allow, certainly higher than those offered by the current physical component.