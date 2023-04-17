Apple Watch: watchOS 10 would be the biggest software update since 2015

Apple Watch users could soon benefit from a major operating system update, with Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reporting that watchOS 10 will be the platform’s biggest update since its initial release in 2015.

Apple is expected to announce a new watchOS 10 update for its connected watches at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 5, along with iOS 17, macOS 14 and other software updates. While Gurman didn’t provide specific details about the new features, he did say watchOS 10 will include ” bigger improvements and an updated interface.

This will be a significant change for watchOS, as Apple has primarily focused on improving the platform’s health and fitness features in recent years, with minimal changes to the interface.

WatchOS 10 promises many changes

The new software update is expected to be one of Apple’s top priorities this year, as minimal hardware changes are planned for upcoming Apple Watch models. There first beta version of watchOS 10 will be made available to members of the Apple Developer Program shortly after the WWDC keynoteand the first public beta is expected to be released in July for those enrolled in Apple’s free beta software program.

According to Gurman, next-generation Apple Watches won’t get big minor hardware upgrades. We know, for example, that the famous blood glucose sensor will not finally arrive for several years. Apple should therefore take the opportunity to give its watch a revamped interface, which could be the biggest revision since its launch in 2015.

Apple is expected to announce watchOS 10 alongside updates to its other software products, including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and new versions of a few of its devices, such as the MacBook. We’re also eagerly awaiting Apple’s first mixed reality (AR/VR) headset., which should also premiere on June 5. Apple will also detail xrOS, its new operating system.