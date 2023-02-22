Apple Watch very close to being banned in the US for patent infringement

Apple Watch is in danger of being banned in the US: it’s a patent issue, and even President Joe Biden is involved. The lawsuit has been ongoing for a couple of years, and sees AliveCor as the protagonist, who accuses Apple of illegally exploiting its electrocardiogram patents.
Back in 2015, AliveCor had demonstrated the possibility of adding ECG functionality right to Apple Watch; the two companies had also discussed a potential partnership, but it ultimately failed to materialize. However, as we well know, the first Apple Watch with ECG functionality came out in 2018; in 2021, AliveCor formally filed charges, accusing Apple of stealing its technology and infringing on three patents.
Just a few months ago, to be exact on December 23, the ITC agreed with AliveCor, but Apple was left with one last card to play: a review of the case by none other than the president himself, Joe Biden. AND yesterday Biden decided to agree with the decision of the ITC, and therefore agree with AliveCor. It’s actually rare for the president to overturn ITC rulings, but there is some precedent; right with Apple, in fact. We have to go back to 2013, during the presidency of Barack Obama, and the dispute with Samsung. At that time, the sale of iPhones and iPads in the US was at risk, no less.
So case closed? AliveCor is right and the import of Apple Watch into the USA (remember that the devices are actually built in China and other Asian countries, so even if Apple is from the USA it is technically correct to talk about import) must be blocked, as established by the ITC, right ? Well no, why The legal division of the US Patent Office said in December that AliveCor’s three patents are invalid. The company has naturally appealed, but until this second legal proceeding is completed, sales of the Apple smartwatch will be safe. At the moment we don’t have concrete timelines in this regard.
That said, even admitting that AliveCor is ultimately right across the board, is the sales ban really a real risk? Difficult: the most plausible scenario is that Apple will pay an extremely generous amount to AliveCor. Unless the latter makes it a matter of principle, which seems very unlikely.