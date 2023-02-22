Apple Watch very close to being banned in the US for patent infringement

Apple Watch is in danger of being banned in the US: it’s a patent issue, and even President Joe Biden is involved. The lawsuit has been ongoing for a couple of years, and sees AliveCor as the protagonist, who accuses Apple of illegally exploiting its electrocardiogram patents.

Back in 2015, AliveCor had demonstrated the possibility of adding ECG functionality right to Apple Watch; the two companies had also discussed a potential partnership, but it ultimately failed to materialize. However, as we well know, the first Apple Watch with ECG functionality came out in 2018; in 2021, AliveCor formally filed charges, accusing Apple of stealing its technology and infringing on three patents.

Just a few months ago, to be exact on December 23, the ITC agreed with AliveCor, but Apple was left with one last card to play: a review of the case by none other than the president himself, Joe Biden. AND yesterday Biden decided to agree with the decision of the ITC, and therefore agree with AliveCor. It’s actually rare for the president to overturn ITC rulings, but there is some precedent; right with Apple, in fact. We have to go back to 2013, during the presidency of Barack Obama, and the dispute with Samsung. At that time, the sale of iPhones and iPads in the US was at risk, no less.