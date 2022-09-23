HomeTech GiantsAppleApple Watch Ultra: Use the action button as a multipurpose switch

Apple Watch Ultra: Use the action button as a multipurpose switch

Tech GiantsAppleMobileiphoneTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
apple watch ultra use the action button as a multipurpose.jpg
apple watch ultra use the action button as a multipurpose.jpg
- Advertisement -

At first glance, it’s just an extra button. But the action button on the apple Watch Ultra enables all sorts of new things and should arouse desires.

 

On Friday, September 23, the new Apple Watch Ultra will be released – and with it a new button on the Apple Watch: the action button. With its striking signal color called “International Orange” it attracts attention. Even more, as a control instrument, it should change how the clock is operated. And more than one function is by no means possible.

- Advertisement -

 

What the button “ex works” can do

“Ex works”, Apple initially plans to assign a function to the Apple Watch Ultra. Training can be started with just one click using the button. Divers should be happy that the small dive computer offers a control option. This can also be used to start the new backtrack function, which shows hikers the route they have taken so that they can find their way back.

Android will have a new dynamic for the clipboard

Other options are switching the flashlight on and off, setting a compass waypoint or using the stopwatch.

More options with shortcuts

However, owners of the Apple Watch Ultra can get a far greater benefit from the button if they deal with Apple’s Shortcuts app a little. With this, users can program certain processes and actions that can be started, for example, by pressing an icon on the home screen of the iPhone. It is also possible to make the respective sequence dependent on various parameters.

- Advertisement -

It is thus possible to determine the time or location, for example, in order to trigger specific actions depending on this. Using the so-called App Intents, which Apple introduced as a new programming interface (API) at the WWDC developer conference in the summer, applications in the smart home area can also be linked to it, provided the app developers make use of these new possibilities.

For example, the button could be programmed to switch on lights in the smart home in the morning, start a workout at noon and act as an on/off switch for the flashlight in the evening.

Long press siren

By the way, if you press and hold the action button for a long time, you can use it to trigger the 86 decibel siren. This can be used to summon help in an emergency.

- Advertisement -

The action button should arouse the desires of owners of cheaper Apple Watches, such as the new Series 8. However, it is not yet clear whether Apple will also install the button in other models in the future or whether it will be reserved for the larger new model with a 49 mm titanium housing.

 

ViewSonic launches 4K ColorPro monitor with 27” screen, high color fidelity and professional focus

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 player graphics cards cost from 1099 euros

Nvidia's RTX 4000 generation starts on October 12th with the top model GeForce RTX...
Android

LG Rollable, video review for the rollable smartphone that never was

When LG decided to abandon the smartphone market, more than a year ago, it...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Facebook

Is it true Mark Zuckerberg buys Telegram? Here we tell you

The Telegram application has been on the rise and generated millions of downloads around...

© 2021 voonze.com.