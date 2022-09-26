Apple Watch Ultra: This is how you use the optimized charging limit

- Advertisement -

The battery health function is called Charge and may be fully available for Watch Ultra and all those with watchOS 7 or higher, in order to take better care of your device’s battery. Now you will have a better distributed charge on your watch, while waiting for the battery to be fully charged until it is necessary to use the Apple Watch.

With the new watch, the battery will last up to 36 hours on a single charge, something not seen on this device. This device doesn’t stop there, it also extends the load with the optimization of the battery charge with the Optimized Charge .

Once you start the settings of your Apple Watch, you will have the Optimized limit active. It works through learning so that you can correctly understand the daily use of your device. This way you understand until when to charge the optimized limit and when to fully charge the device.

This feature works in a way that changes as you use your Apple Watch Ultra. In other words, the optimized charge limit feature may or may not fully fill the battery depending on the owner’s required usage.

You can tell that the feature is on when you plug in Apple Watch Ultra and look at the open charging ring. You can charge your device beyond the limit allowed by the function, please read the following steps.

Charge beyond the optimized charge limit on Apple Watch Ultra

First, check that the Apple Watch Ultra is charging properly.

Touch on the screen so you can access while the watch is charging. Then you will have to touch the circle that has the green or yellow charge.

Lastly, Just tap on Load to the maximum.

Turn off Apple Watch Ultra Optimized Charging Limit

In case you want to save yourself from having to do the previous step every time you charge the watch, just disable the function on your device. You can disable optimized charging with the following steps:

Go into the Settings app on your Apple Watch Ultra.

Head down on your screen and tap on Battery.

Next, tap on Battery Health.

You will now need to turn off the Optimized Upload Limit indicator.

Here you have the option to disable until tomorrow or just disable.

Improve optimized loading with your locations

You can activate your optimized load only in usual places. That is, at home or at your workplace. The drawback is that It is not possible to use it if your habits involve travel, as this is much more variable to control.

If you do not require your Apple Watch Ultra to have Optimized Charging Limit enabled, proceed to the following location settings within your watch Settings: