Apple Watch Ultra, the problem may be keeping it, not buying it

A bit like for cars: getting behind the wheel of a BMW, Mercedes or Audi is not impossible. By spreading the invoice over time, what for some is a dream can become reality, and the possibilities grow if you turn to the second-hand market where a German woman with more than a few years on her shoulders and a “loaded” speedometer can price of a Fiat Panda or a Dacia Sandero. In short, the purchase is not a stumbling block. Troubles come the moment something breaks and the car needs to be put back in place. The same goes for the new, very precious, Watch Ultra from 1,009 euros in Italy. The pre-orders on Amazon have started a few minutes ago: the price is still the list price, therefore prohibitive for many, but with the purchase in installments of Amazon the purchase is deferred and the operation becomes more feasible (200 euros and brackets per month for 5 months). The point, as a premium car, is if something should go wrong. A any repairs out of warranty on Apple Watch Ultra costs – sit down – 619 euros, 61% of its list price.

UP TO € 129 FOR THE BATTERY, € 619 FOR ANY OTHER DAMAGES

In short, a few weeks or months after the purchase will arise the doubt whether to remedy any damage, even banal, should entrust it to Apple technicians or buy it new, considering that the price, sooner or later and especially on Amazon, will face a physiological decline, even a minimal one. The only intervention that requires a much lower outlay concerns the battery, which still comes at a higher price than any other Apple Watch has ever charged so far: they do 129 euros, instead of the 99 euros required for the same intervention on any Apple Watch Series 8 or previous generation.





There is no doubt that the prices, exorbitant in absolute terms, when related to the Apple Watch Series range are justified by the hardware and construction differences of the most precious watch ever made by Apple, without bothering the Editions. There is the titanium case for example, or even the largest battery ever used on a Watch that explains the extra 30 euros on replacement. - Advertisement - Moreover, on closer inspection, the 619 euros required for the repair of an Ultra are also low in relation to the list price. The same type of intervention on a 45 mm GPS-only Apple Watch Series 8 and 549 euros requires 359 euros, that is more than 65% of the price when new so it has a greater impact than the 61% calculated on Ultra, and we are more or less on the same percentages for the other models.

APPLE WATCH, BETTER WITH THE PARACHUTE APPLY +

Ultimately in short the investment required for the AppleCare + accessory warranty in the case of the Apple Watch, which is an intrinsically more risky device than others because it is constantly exposed in an area of ​​the body that can be bumped often, looks like a bargain. Two years of AppleCare + coverage that add up to those provided by the legal guarantee currently cost in Italy: 69 euros for Apple Watch SE

for Apple Watch SE 99 euros for Apple Watch Series 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8

for Apple Watch Ultra.