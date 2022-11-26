Apple Watch Ultra is compared to the Galaxy Watch 5 in YouTube’s most famous endurance test

The Watch Ultra is one of the biggest launches in Apple’s smartwatch family. Promising to be the toughest model in the series, the watch has proven its durability in a new channel test. JerryRigEverything from YouTube. A video published on Friday (25) by Zack Nelson, the channel’s presenter, aims to show whether the wearable screen is actually made of sapphire, as announced by big tech in September. The enthusiast took the opportunity to compare the design and construction of the Apple Watch Ultra with two of its biggest rivals: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Garmin Fenix ​​7.

The three models of smart watches shown in the video were presented as the most resistant of their respective brands by use sapphire, a material with resistance close to that of a diamond, in their screens🇧🇷 Nelson demonstrated the resistance of smartwatch panels using the Moh Scale, which certifies the hardness of materials with levels from 1 to 10. Glass, for example, is damaged with a material of hardness 6 or 7. Sapphire can have an index of 8 or 9, depending on its purity, so it is one of the most resistant minerals known.

As seen in the video, in tests with abrasive materials, the Galaxy Watch 5 proves that it uses sapphire on its screen by resisting damage up to an index of 8 on the Moh Scale, but the thermal conductivity detector may indicate that the material used is not totally pure, which can interfere with the resistance of the material throughout its use. A similar scenario occurs with the Garmin Fenix ​​7, which only showed risks when being damaged with a level 8 material. The thermal conductivity detector signaled that the sapphire used in the screen has less impurities than the component of the Galaxy Watch 5. Finally, the device detected that the Apple Watch Ultra actually uses sapphire on the screen, and the result was proven by scratching the panel using level 8 material. pinpricks” by Garmin.

The Apple Watch Ultra arrived in Europe with prices starting at R$10,299. The Garmin Fenix ​​7 is sold in the national market with a suggested retail price of R$ 8,149. In contrast to these models, the Galaxy Watch 5 is available on Samsung’s official website for just R$1,799.

