Apple Watch Ultra in foreign reviews: here are the first verdicts

Having made an overview of the international of Watch Series 8 and the new SE, we close the circle with the real surprise of this year, the unpublished (and very precious) Apple Watch Ultrathe most complete smart watch ever made by the Cupertino designers, on sale from Friday 23 September. Even those who would not buy one (mainly for the real luxury accessory price list, we imagine) are probably curious to know the first verdicts from those who tried it and got an idea of ​​its strengths and weaknesses. There is meat on the fire: a display never so bright (2,000 nits) and large (the case, in titanium, is 49 mm, the Series the largest reach 45), the battery which according to Apple allows 36 hours of typical use (double that of a “normal” Watch) or the dual band GPS with revised algorithms to maximize the accuracy of the location.

WALL STREET JOURNAL

Nicole Nguyen who reviewed Apple Watch Ultra for the authoritative American newspaper immediately specifies that she is not a professional athlete, but rather a passionate hiking, swimming, cycling. A average sporty person like many others, in short, who has been wearing a Watch for several years now. For the WSJ the Watch Ultra battery confirms the autonomy values ​​declared by Apple "in the field": in the mountains, in an area where he could not connect to the data network, he had 13 hours and 20 minutes of GPS with a residual 19%. Instead, he convinces less about what his own should be core: the attitude to properly support those who practice sports at above-average levels, who will notice the difference between a watch with GPS specific for athletes such as those of Garmin and Watch Ultra. Apple Music redoes its look with iOS 14: here are all the news It's not a Garmin-killer, concluded the journalist. The lack of metrics on muscle recovery, interaction with heart rate bands, and navigation is not on the same level weigh. "For marketing the Apple Watch Ultra is for desert marathons, mountain peaks, and scuba diving. I think it's great for active people, but not the most extreme. It's enjoyable on a long hike, and at the same time it can unlock. your Mac: the Ultra is for those who want a smartwatch that does both. "

THE VERGE

The WSJ reading is shared by The Verge. For colleagues Apple Watch Ultra is big, chunky, and offers features that the average user will never use in everyday life. "After a week of use – they write – I don't think it can undermine Garmin, Polar or Coros ", but it can make sense for intermediate level athletes and for those who aspire to increase their sports performance, as well as for those who want "only the biggest and ugliest Apple Watch you can buy". Also for The Verge autonomy Apple Watch Ultra lives up to the statement: with a walk for over two hours with active GPS, extensive use of the compass and monitoring of sleep during the night, the following morning, the remaining 50% was indicated. With a peak: 56 hours with a "full" of energy on the wrist of a sedentary person. Versus: no metrics on post-workout recovery, no offline maps or step-by-step navigation, dimensions not suitable for small wrists. Pro: screen size, autonomy, action button, resistance and Cellular as standard.

MKBHD – MARQUES BROWNLEE

Marques Brownlee opens her review by talking about autonomy: 69% at the end of a day that is not too intense from a physical point of view, 60% remaining the following morning, after the nightly sleep monitoring. In short? 20% after just over two days on average active. The American youtuber thinks that the new Watch SE is more than enough to cover all the needs of a very large part of the publicthen there’s Series 8 which covers some of the rest and finally Watch Ultra, which basically caters to a very small portion, a niche.

MKBHD compared Watch Ultra to an ASUS ROG Phone: a technical framework for gaming that is sometimes even excessive but also positively influences everyday activities. The latest born of Apple – is his conclusion – it offers a lot, too much, to a common user but it can be the appropriate solution for those who practice diving or athletes who up to now have worn bulky watches on their wrists, not very pretty to look at, focused only on sporting activity. Watch Ultra can do those tasks and is not to be parked to go out for dinner.

CNET

CNET is in line with MKBHD reading: Apple Watch Ultra is new reference for those looking for a hybrid between a smartwatch and a sports watch. After all, they write, a 45 mm Watch Series 8 with a stainless steel case costs similar figures (909 euros in Italy, against the 1,009 euros of Ultra), but Watch Ultra has a higher intrinsic value. Among the elements that impressed colleagues the most, the Action buttonthe siren emergency (from 86 dB, as much as a milling machine in operation) and microphones in addition to the Series (3 in total). The price is aligned with the competition, see Garmin Epix 2 (999.99 euros in Italy), the titanium structure similar but is behind on autonomy (Garmin, in recent days, has rushed to highlight it) and on navigation. But Watch Ultra is easier to use, it does ECGs, has Cellular connectivity and integrates perfectly with iPhone (aspects, the latter, which however it shares with the latest Seriesed). There are two types of customers to which Watch Ultra, according to colleagues, is aimed: anyone looking for a larger and more resistant Watch with twice the autonomy of the others, and athletes or those who love adventures.

CNBC

CNBC colleagues appreciated the leap forward in terms of autonomy and above all the speakers more powerful, for the emergency siren, of course, but which are also useful in everyday use. “I often use the Watch to answer calls, especially while cooking. In these situations the difference between Ultra and my Series 7 is evident”. But “if you are like me – writes the journalist – and exercise to keep yourself healthy, it is not necessary to spend the required amounts for Watch Ultra “. MacBook Air M1 fanless and up to 3.5x more powerful Moreover, being a woman, the CNBC reporter did not appreciate the extra large size: “Such a large dial looks ridiculous on my wrist. […] It doesn’t seem that Ultra was designed for a female wrist “, and it is also too bulky to be held on the wrist at night to monitor sleep. A limit that also undermines the usefulness of temperature sensor, integrated by Apple to track ovulation: “Apple recommends wearing the Ultra in bed for best results but, as I find it too uncomfortable to wear to sleep, it wasn’t helpful for me.”. The verdict is similar to that of other colleagues: “The new Watch SE is really the best choice for most people. If you’re just looking for a more powerful speaker and better battery life, the price difference is hard to justify.”.

IJUSTINE