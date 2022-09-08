Apple Watch Ultra: everything big

- Advertisement -

Finally, despite what we expected, has not presented the Apple Pro… but the Apple Watch . Of course, from what we have been able to verify in the presentation of the new top of the range in the family of Apple smartphones, the name, together with the price, is practically the only thing in which rumors and leaks were wrong since, for what Other than that, the “photo” that we had until today was, as has been the case in recent years, quite accurate.

And it is that, whether we call it Pro or Ultra, there is no doubt that Apple has wanted to go big with this new smartwatch: big in size, big in features… and also in price, of course. A price that, even being below the predictions that indicated that it could be at or even exceed 1,000 dollars, does make it an option that is only recommended for those users who are going to get the most out of it, that is, extreme athletes. and professionals.

The first thing that is confirmed, as soon as you see this Apple Watch Ultra, is the increase in size compared to the rest of the smartwatches in the house, including the new Apple Watch Series 8, with a 49-millimeter case housing an Always-On OLED display Retina capable of providing a brightness of 2,000 nits, something that will be key in the practice of sports with low light conditions, from scuba diving to night walks in rural environments.

Resistance is a key element for a smartwatch designed for the practice of extreme sports. Thus, the case of the Apple Watch Pro is built with titanium presided over by a flat sapphire crystal that protects the screen from bumps, scratches and other possible incidents. Apple has also wanted to guarantee performance in extreme conditions, so that it will be able to operate normally in a temperature range that goes from -20 to 55 degrees Celsius. Its ability to function under conditions of low pressure (altitude), high temperature, low temperature, temperature shock, fluid contamination, rain, humidity, immersion, sand and dust, freeze/thaw, ice/freezing rain, shock, vibration and more make him creditor of the prestigious and demanding MIL-STD-810H certification.

Precision is also a key aspect when we talk about certain sports practices, and this is the reason why there are multiple devices specifically designed for practicing them. However, with the Apple Watch Ultra, those from Cupertino have launched a big ordeal at them. A clear example of this can be found in the positioning system, a Dual-frequency, high-precision GPS integrating both GPS L1 and L5, and which is complemented by new advanced positioning algorithms, which provide much higher precision than is usual in this type of device. This is very important both for very precise quantification and for route tracking where accuracy is key.

When it comes to orientation, the watch puts special focus on the compass function, which has a redesigned app and that, among other functions, it offers a hybrid view that combines an analog compass and a digital view of the position, something that is possible thanks to its larger screen. And even more interesting is the Return function, which is based on GPS to generate the route that the user has travelled, a very useful function if someone gets lost or disoriented and has to retrace their steps. Additionally, if we need help, we also integrates an 86 decibel sirenwhich can be heard 180 meters away.

Autonomy also plays a key role in a device with these characteristics. Thus, and taking advantage of the larger size of the case, Apple has not neglected the capacity of its battery at all, so that the Apple Watch Ultra is capable of providing up to 36 hours of autonomy with all its functions activewhich with the new low power mode can be extended up to 60. With this autonomy, the Apple Watch Ultra allows you to fully monitor a long-distance triathlon, which consists of a 3,800-meter swim, a 180-kilometer bike ride and a full marathon with its 42.2 kilometers.

Regarding its usability, a key point is the customizable button which is added to the two that the rest of the Apple Watch versions have. From instantly starting a workout or timing an activity, to invoking certain watch modes, it will allow users to focus entirely on the activity at hand, rather than worrying about navigating through menus and screens to find what they need at all times.

The Apple Watch Ultra can be reserved from today on the Apple website and the first units will reach its buyers and Apple stores from September 23. Its price will start at $799. We will update dates and prices when the Spanish Apple website does.

More information: Apple

