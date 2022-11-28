Apple Watch Ultra durability test, is it as tough as expected?

- Advertisement -

One of the characteristics that stood out above others in the presentation of the Apple Watch Ultra was that it offers durability superior to that of any other smartwatch from the company. So much so that, from the firm itself, they indicated that it was a suitable option for those who practice intense and even risky sports.

One of the reasons for saying this is that the wearable includes a sapphire protection that easily exceeds what is common in most smart watches on the market (except for those that are specially designed to be used in almost extreme situations. An example are some Garmin devices and even Samsung Galaxy Watch5, which also include the finish that we have mentioned before.

A video makes clear what the Apple watch offers

- Advertisement -

Taking into account that the sapphire has a resistance that is between the 8 and 9 pressure In this regard (it exceeds the usual protection in smartwatches that remains in number six and, in the best of cases, in number seven), three models of the manufacturers that we have mentioned have been subjected to a test in which they cut with diamond-tipped tools to find out the true resistance of the screen.

The results are quite clear, and all the models respect the scratch resistance index that we have mentioned. But yes, the Apple Watch Ultra is the unique who suffers some minor glitch at level seven. Therefore, it seems that the sapphire and the way to implement it is not the most efficient compared to its two rivals. In any case, what leaves no doubt is that this is the most resistant smartwatch of all that the Cupertino company has on the market.

Some important things about this smartwatch

Apart from what is indicated regarding the resistance offered by the Apple Watch Ultra, this is a model that has details that make it an option to value for those who seek not to worry when doing sports or going climbing. An example is the use of a dual frequency GPS to optimize positioning or allow autonomy that reaches 36 hours, which is differential compared to other smartwatches from the manufacturer. And, of course, there are improvements in the design for more comfortable use, without going any further, the side button and the digital crown are larger.

>