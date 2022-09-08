Apple Watch Ultra deliveries are already on hold for late October

The robust Watch Ultra seems to have been successful on that first day after its announcement during the brand’s event last Wednesday (7). That’s because the smartwatch that should arrive at the brand’s official store in the international market from September 23 is waiting for until the end of . Coming soon, who hasn’t booked their may have to wait until November to get the novelty, which sells for around R$10,299. Apple Watch Ultra is the most powerful smart watch of the new generation. It comes with a 49mm case and will have a display with few bezels. This template aims to deliver a greater amount of health information directly to the home screen. While some of its configurations are still available for September 23, the most popular variants, such as the Titanium Case with Black/Gray Trail Loop in M/L size, are currently showing a 6 or 7 week delay in shipping.

It might be worth more, for those who can, to go in person to the Apple store on launch day. With an aerospace-grade titanium case that "finds the perfect balance between weight, durability and corrosion resistance", the smartwatch is designed to be worn by people who enjoy the outdoors and has new features specific to them, including a Larger screen for easier reading. - Advertisement - The intention is that its use is more focused on professional athletes, with resistance to extreme situations, such as high or low temperatures, dust, water, among other conditions, thanks to the military certification of resistance. Features include water resistance to 100m depth and a 40m swim proof rating for recreational diving. It also has a depth gauge with a water temperature sensor. The battery has been improved and delivers a total of 36 hours of autonomy from the factory, which can be expanded to 60 hours in the future.