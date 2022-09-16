Apple Watch Ultra: battery size comparison with the Series 8

’s new top-of-the-line Apple Watch should last three days without charging. Technical documents reveal data about the .

The Apple Watch Ultra is said to have a 76 percent larger battery than the series-8-se-and-ultra/">Apple Watch Series 8 in the larger 45 mm format. This emerges from certification documents from China, which have now been published on the Internet. The 3C certificate, China Compulsory Certification (CCC) for short, was introduced in 2002 and applies to both imported and Chinese products.

- Advertisement -

As a result, the new largest variant of the Apple Watch, which was introduced by Apple in early September 2022, has a battery with 542 milliampere hours (mAh). This is reported by the Indian price site MySmartPrice. For comparison, the larger Series 8 has a battery capacity of 308 mAh, the smaller 41 mm version 282 mAh. The list also includes the new Apple Watch SE, which is said to have a 245 or 296 mAh battery depending on the size (40 and 44 mm).

Series 8 with hardware from the previous year

The larger battery matches Apple’s advertising promise that the 49-millimeter Apple Watch Ultra should last up to three days without recharging. With a software update and the new Low Power Mode, the runtime should be able to be further increased to up to 60 hours in the future.

The document also shows that the Series 8 has the same processor as the Series 6 and Series 7 before it. Despite the new name, there has been no change to it. The battery capacity is also largely the same as last year’s model.

