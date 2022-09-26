Apple Watch Ultra and Series 8, there is the first problem: the microphone goes intermittently

You have recently received an apple Watch series 8 or perhaps a brand new Watch Ultra but from time to time the microphone doesn’t work? Beyond the understandable disappointment for the malfunctioning of a brand new object for which hundreds of euros were spent (over a thousand for the Ultra), we must be “calm”: it shouldn’t be a hardware defect but watchOS 9although Apple appears to be replacing the units of those who went to the Apple Store highlighting the problem.
From the reports on the net it seems that at the basis of the hassles of Watch Ultra and Series 8 (the new SE appears to be “immune”) there is a software problem, and if Apple does not want to continue replacing the Watch without a concrete reason but only to leave customers satisfied it should be released soon. It is traced back to the software because the microphone normally does what it should, then after some time the Watch warns that its operation is suspended but a restart of the device (temporarily) restores normalcy, with Siri, dictation or Hand hygiene that work again.
The different complaints also agree on the error message displayed:
The Noise app cannot measure noise levels while Apple Watch is in Lock mode when in the water or while the microphone or speaker is in use.
It must be said that watchOS 9.0.1 arrived a few days ago as an exclusive update for Watch Ultra has not solved the problem, so we will need a second update that, like you, we hope can be announced as soon as possible. This time, however, it will not only concern Ultra but also Series 8 (here the first international opinions on the first while here on the second).