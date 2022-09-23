Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 are available on Amazon

- Advertisement -
Here we are: today they arrive on the market two new devices presented by apple a couple of weeks ago together with the iPhone 14 – we are talking about the second generation airpods Pro and the Apple Watch Ultra, an all new model with top-of-the-range features (and very important dimensions. We thought we would recap the specifications , provide all the necessary links for further information and those for the purchase.
AIRPODS PRO 2
Main news:
- Chip H2
- Improved noise canceling technology (2x compared to original AirPods Pro)
- Adaptive transparency mode
- Personalized Spatial Audio using the iPhone’s TrueDepth camera
- Battery + 33% (up to 6 hours of continuous use + another 24 hours in the case)
- Support Find me in the charging case
- Lanyard loop in the charging case
APPLE WATCH ULTRA
Main features:
- Super bright 2,000 nit display
- Sapphire display coating
- Additional customizable button
- Exclusive Wayfinder dial
- 49 mm titanium case
- 36-hour battery life
- 86 dB loudspeaker for emergency signals
- Exclusive straps
