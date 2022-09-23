Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 are available on Amazon

HomeTech GiantsAppleApple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 are available on Amazon

Here we are: today they arrive on the market two new devices presented by apple a couple of weeks ago together with the iPhone 14 – we are talking about the second generation airpods Pro and the Apple Watch Ultra, an all new model with top-of-the-range features (and very important dimensions. We thought we would recap the specifications , provide all the necessary links for further information and those for the purchase.

AIRPODS PRO 2

Main news:

  • Chip H2
  • Improved noise canceling technology (2x compared to original AirPods Pro)
  • Adaptive transparency mode
  • Personalized Spatial Audio using the iPhone’s TrueDepth camera
  • Battery + 33% (up to 6 hours of continuous use + another 24 hours in the case)
  • Support Find me in the charging case
  • Lanyard loop in the charging case
amazon.com/images/I/61SUj2aKoEL._AC_SL1500_.jpg')no-repeat center center; background-size: contain;" width="90"> Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation)

Realme Watch 3 Pro has leaked rendering and specs with AMOLED screen

299 See offer
APPLE WATCH ULTRA
Main features:

  • Super bright 2,000 nit display
  • Sapphire display coating
  • Additional customizable button
  • Exclusive Wayfinder dial
  • 49 mm titanium case
  • 36-hour battery life
  • 86 dB loudspeaker for emergency signals
  • Exclusive straps
Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular, 49 mm Titanium Case with Green Alpine Loop – Small

1009 See offer
Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular, 49mm Titanium Case with Yellow / Beige Trail Loop – M / L

1009 See offer
Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular, 49 mm titanium case with yellow Ocean band

1009 See offer

