Apple Watch Ultra: Anatel approves new smartwatch and sales should start soon

According to the certificate issued by the Agency, the model to be marketed here will be the same as in Europe, the A2684. In addition to these, there are also the A2622 models, sold in the United States and Canada, and the A2859, focused on China and Hong Kong.

After having approved all models of the Watch Series 8 and SE over the last few days, (National Telecommunications Agency) has now also approved the Apple Watch Ultra – a novelty in the Apple smartwatch catalogue.

Also according to the document, the Apple Watch Ultra to be marketed here is manufactured in the province of Zhejiang, China, more precisely, at Luxshare iTech.

With the approval of the products announced by Apple on September 7, only the iPhone 14 Plus is still pending release by Anatel. The Apple Watch Series 8 and SE, inclusive, began to be marketed in Europe last Friday (23).

It is not yet known when the Ultra model will start to be marketed and neither is its price here. However, with the movement, it is possible that the watch will appear very soon on Europeian Apple sales channels.