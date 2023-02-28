5G News
Apple Watch, the detection of track workouts is also active in Italy

Apple Watch, the detection of track workouts is also active in Italy

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
Apple has also extended the automatic detection function on Apple Watch of a track workout to other countries, including Italy. For its operation, the smartwatch must be updated to watchOS 9.2 and later.

Thanks to this function, Apple Watch is therefore able to automatically detect when we are starting a workout and we are running on a track. To start a track workout, just launch the “Training” app on Apple Watch and click on “Outdoor run”. If Apple Watch detects you are on a track, it will offer you to choose a lane. At this point, just tap on “Choose lane” and use the “Plus” or “Minus” key to choose and confirm. The first time you run a track workout, you can also choose the unit of measurement (miles or meters).


If you go off track during your workout, Apple Watch will notify you with an alert. Similarly, arriving on a trail during an Outdoor Run workout, Apple Watch will prompt you to choose a lane. Finally, if you change a lane during training, just swipe to the right to choose a new one.

Automatic track detection uses Apple Maps and GPS data to try to provide more accurate distance, pace and route map. You can also add an alert for each lap completed during a track ride in the Alerts settings of the Training app.

For Mac & Co.: Quadruple USB-C power adapter with 245 watts

