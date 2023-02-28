Apple Watch, the detection of track workouts is also active in Italy

Apple has also extended the automatic detection function on Apple Watch of a track workout to other countries, including Italy. For its operation, the smartwatch must be updated to watchOS 9.2 and later.

Thanks to this function, Apple Watch is therefore able to automatically detect when we are starting a workout and we are running on a track. To start a track workout, just launch the “Training” app on Apple Watch and click on “Outdoor run”. If Apple Watch detects you are on a track, it will offer you to choose a lane. At this point, just tap on “Choose lane” and use the “Plus” or “Minus” key to choose and confirm. The first time you run a track workout, you can also choose the unit of measurement (miles or meters).