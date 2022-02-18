Apple Watch: some app recommendations for 2022

Search

Just Press Record

This application is recommended for audio, as it allows you to record directly through your wrist using the Apple Watch. It is also possible to do other things how to transcribe and use iCloud to sync files that exist on all your devices.

Press Recorder also supports over 30 languages. Through the Apple Watch app you can record unlimitedly, includes the ability to listen to recordings through the built-in speakers or if preferred, through the AirPods, adjust the volume with the Digital Crown and accessibility support with VoiceOver. The app costs around 5 euros and you can download it here.

Broadcasts

This application is intended for those who like to listen to online radio. Broadcasts is the perfect app to download. The app has a sleep timer, widgets and AirPlay, plus it uses Irish Public Radio with built-in presets and even a built-in library of your own stations for free.

Users have the ability to unlock as many stations as they want and be able to sync the library across as many devices as they choose, through one subscription. Can download the app here.

authenticator

Last but not least, this app is a favorite in the community. Authenticator works on all the devices you decide, but for the Apple Watch version it is very practical in case you do not have your iPhone nearby.

Two important factors of the app is that it can display all your 2FA codes directly on your wrist, making it much easier to type in the six-digit code wherever you are and in a convenient way. As for security, you should not worry, because is end-to-end encrypted, it backs up and syncs all your data. It is also worth mentioning that it allows you to unlock the Mac app through the Apple Watch. Authenticator is free, however it requires a subscription to unlock all features. It is downloadable directly from here.

