Apple Watch: some app recommendations for 2022

Sometimes for Apple Watch it is difficult to find useful third-party apps for your device. So to get the full use of your device, it can be complicated because Apple offers limited APIs. The difficulty of developing apps is also a big factor, so there aren’t too many apps for long interactions. Here are some recommendations for applications to be able to use and enjoy on your Apple Watch with which, in addition to being useful, you will be able to get a lot out of your day-to-day life.
NapBot: Sleep and Nap Tracker
While NapBot is already an app that has been seen on some sites, Apple has continued to constantly search for a good built-in sleep tracker. This app is a very good option for the Apple Watch in terms of this item. It has a simple operation– Simply bring your device with you while you’re sleeping, this will cause NapBot on Apple Watch to automatically detect when you’re asleep and track your sleep stages, along with your heart rate and even noise levels.
There is also a companion app for iOS that can be used to monitor sleep data. This is not the only addition through the Health app it is also possible to see the integration with Healthkit. This app, of course, is free, but with several functions such as sleep history and trends, which require a subscription that can be around 0.87 euros per month or annually with 9.87 euros. This application is available directly below.
Overcast
While Apple has consistently sponsored its own podcast app, there are other people and communities that have already gotten used to using Overcast. This already has different functions such as intelligent speed or Smart Speed that allows you to regulate the speed, in addition to having a voice boost. This makes the app one of the best and essential on all Apple devices.
As for the version for the Apple Watch, this one has all the favorite episodes you want and as you discover more shows. Overcast is also available in hybrid service, because it becomes both free and premium if you wish. You can pay 8.89 euros per year to remove the ads, change an icon that is personalized, as well as many more options. You can download it below.
If you want to know how to start with your own podcast or even take a look at some other recommendations in this field, there are different posts already published where we have mentioned this app as well as many others.
CARROT Weather: Radar and Alerts
There are essential applications for your Apple Watch and being able to see them at all times, such as Carrot, because its importance is natural. This app has an incredible artificial intelligence, great word games to give freshness to the user who sees it, and full compatibility with all Apple devices. CARROT also offers one of the best experiences when it comes to checking the weather.
Carrot Weather, for the Apple Watch, nicely reconfigures whatever the user wants to do. With everything included in the application, premium users can virtually create a weather station right from their wrists. Although the download of the application is completely free, Carrot has three different subscription levels for users, they can decide what level of data they need when checking the weather. Can download the app right here.
This interesting application was nominated in 2021 for the best applications, in addition to having some posts where we go deeper into how it works and also its use as a widget if you wish on another device.
Gentler Streak
Gentler Streak is available for Apple Watch, here it provides different options for your fitness life as it is quite versatile when exercising. Instead of being limited to what other apps do, this app ensures your body is in proper condition before starting the training. It should be added that users can also provide feedback to the application to report their health situation in case they are sick or need a break from their predetermined routine.
This app works by working with different heart zones to make it more accessible to understand how exercise is working on each part of your body. Streak has a complementary application for iOS, here it is also possible to create a monthly and annual summary of the activities you have carried out, as well as offering you a complete overview of your training. This app is completely free to start with, though it does require subscriptions to unlock some other features. is available here.
Just Press Record
This application is recommended for audio, as it allows you to record directly through your wrist using the Apple Watch. It is also possible to do other things how to transcribe and use iCloud to sync files that exist on all your devices.
Press Recorder also supports over 30 languages. Through the Apple Watch app you can record unlimitedly, includes the ability to listen to recordings through the built-in speakers or if preferred, through the AirPods, adjust the volume with the Digital Crown and accessibility support with VoiceOver. The app costs around 5 euros and you can download it here.
Broadcasts
This application is intended for those who like to listen to online radio. Broadcasts is the perfect app to download. The app has a sleep timer, widgets and AirPlay, plus it uses Irish Public Radio with built-in presets and even a built-in library of your own stations for free.
Users have the ability to unlock as many stations as they want and be able to sync the library across as many devices as they choose, through one subscription. Can download the app here.
authenticator
Last but not least, this app is a favorite in the community. Authenticator works on all the devices you decide, but for the Apple Watch version it is very practical in case you do not have your iPhone nearby.
Two important factors of the app is that it can display all your 2FA codes directly on your wrist, making it much easier to type in the six-digit code wherever you are and in a convenient way. As for security, you should not worry, because is end-to-end encrypted, it backs up and syncs all your data. It is also worth mentioning that it allows you to unlock the Mac app through the Apple Watch. Authenticator is free, however it requires a subscription to unlock all features. It is downloadable directly from here.
