Apple Watch, so you can adjust your notifications

Because currently the Apple Watch they may not notify you of everything your iPhone does or receives, we have to proceed to select only what is important or even nothing at all.

In case you do not want to do anything about it and you are not using your iPhone at all times, your Apple Watch will have to give you some notifications. These notifications will be, at a minimum, the ones your iPhone should provide you with.

Typically, that’s not the only thing your device will do, as there are other notifications like fitness and details of how your friends are doing with their training regimen. All this kind of notification is usually on your Apple Watch by itself.

However, if your Apple Watch is set up for your personal, non-family use, you can change and adjust the notifications you receive. It’s really quick work to be able to change some or even all of the settings. It’s slightly more difficult to have to adjust everything you do and not that you don’t want to be notified.

Although it is a somewhat extensive tutorial, rest assured that with a little of your time you will be able to have everything at hand at the end. All notifications, how you receive them and also when. We will explain everything you need to do on your iPhone to configure it and what you can do right on your Apple Watch.

First step, change settings on your iPhone

The first and foremost thing is to change settings on your iPhone, everything that is paired with the Apple Watch.

First proceed to open the Watch app.

In the section My watch then tap on Notifications .

then tap on . Scroll down to the list of apps and choose one.

Here you can choose between Mirror my iPhone Y Personalize.

Depending on the app, the Mirror My iPhone option may or may not be at the top of the screen or even much lower. However, make sure it is always here and by default it usually appears to be set to Reflect.

Beyond this, each app will proceed to offer you different options, but these will fall into two main categories. will be the General adjustments and later the most application specific.

Apple Watch: general settings for your apps

While the Custom option is selected, the apps you have should always present, at least three options.

Enable notifications.

Send to the center of your notifications.

Notifications disabled.

In case you choose anything except Notifications Off, then you will have a bit more options on how and when you will receive your notifications. By default, you’ll hear a sound and also feel a haptic touch on your wrist, but you can disable either or both.

There is also the grouping of notifications. This has three forms:

Off.

Automatically.

By application.

Up to this point, you will have already chosen whether you want to allow notifications or not, so the real choice here is between Automatically Y By application. If you choose By App, all notifications from the app will appear in a list.

You have probably seen this. A notification will quickly appear as Reminders, for example. However, you can see that you will now be able to scroll back through various recent notifications.

Now, the reason you’ve probably seen this is that the default is Auto, and it will present all of your most used notifications this way. Machine Learning will tell you when you look at Reminders notifications, realizing your likes or what you need most.

Not all notifications will be the same

In the case of developers, they will be able to use all the applications and options that Apple uses. It’s designed this way for a reason, so you can use all the custom options.

This will mean that you can’t seem to disable your notifications at all. However, it is not really true. Although there is not as such a deactivation section in the settings of that application. Instead there are two alternatives, because here you can choose between Mirror my iPhone and turn off notifications on the phone. If you don’t want it that way, you can go to the iPhone’s Watch app, here you can back out of an app’s settings back to the main notifications page. Then scroll to the bottom of the screen and there you will find a section called Mirror my iPhone.

It is worth mentioning that each of the apps listed there have an on/off button. You will simply have to disable the ones you don’t want.

Manage and view your notifications, two different things

Once you’ve allowed your notifications to show on your Apple Watch, you’ll need to check a bit more. The procedure you followed did not mean that you necessarily see them. On the one hand, if you’re on your iPhone at the time your notifications arrive, it will only show up on your phone and not on your Apple Watch.

On the other hand, you could have it on do not disturb, so the watch and iPhone could be offline or locked. You might also just not have time to see what haptic touch is all about.

With the screen always on since the arrival of the Apple Watch Series 5, there have also been some problems such as want to see a notification that no one else wants to see.

Therefore, it is by default that when you see a notification, you will only see a summary of it. Raise your wrist when you feel the haptic touch or hear the sound and what you will see on the screen is a brief summary of the notification.

You can then choose to tap on the brief summary to get the full details of it. However, if you know you always want the full notification, you can say that too.

On Apple Watch, open the Settings .

. Then click on Notifications .

. You will have to scroll down and tap to turn it off. Touch to show the full notification.

Similarly, when the Apple Watch is locked, you can still display a small summary of the notification. In the same section of Settingsyou can turn off Show summary when locked.

Clear previous notifications

If you don’t look at the notifications on your watch when they arrive, they won’t be able to stay on the screen. Therefore, a red dot will appear at the top of the screen instead to indicate that there are notifications waiting.

This can be a single notification or dozens. You’ll have to swipe down from that red dot and all of them will show up as a series of overlay notifications that you can swipe through. However, they do not disappear completely. Even if you go through them and read them, a large number of them will be there the next time you scroll down to see them.

you just have to swipe up the list until a marked button appears.

Erase everything

worth the delay

Everything that accompanies this device and its applications that offer a large number of notifications and customization is really interesting. Although it would be better if a single button changed everything at the same time and so it didn’t really take too long to fine-tune each notification you receive. Even with all this, it is very worth it because, ultimately, you would only be making sure that everything that is of your total interest reaches you.