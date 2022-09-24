Apple Watch, six new features arriving in the coming months

The new Watches have just arrived on the market (for the prestigious Ultra model, deliveries started today!), but it is good to remember that some of the software shown during the announcement will only be made available at a later time. Some, but not all, will be part of watchOS 9, and therefore it is reasonable to expect that they will also arrive on older models, while others will be exclusive to newcomers. In order to avoid misunderstandings and disappointments when the devices arrive, it is worth making a brief summary:

CIRCUIT DETECTION

It will use a combination of data from the GPS receiver and Apple Maps to detect whether the user is participating in a sporting activity in a closed circuit. It will work out a more precise GPS track, allow you to choose the lane and more. The feature will come by the end of the year, initially in the USAvia software update for all Apple Watch Series 4 onwards.

RACE ROUTE

Designed specifically for runners, the smartwatch will automatically detect if you are running a regular training circuit and will show the best time obtained on it. The user will be encouraged to beat him. During the session the smartwatch will offer suggestions and advice on the pace to keep. Will arrive by the end of the year on all Apple Watches from Series 4 onwards (we are not talking about US initial exclusivity).

INTERNATIONAL ROAMING

Apple Watches with cellular connectivity will also work abroad: there are about thirty partner operators of the initiative, including Three and O2 in the UK, Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile in the US, international groups such as Vodafone, China Telecom, Movistar and Softbank. Will arrive by the end of the year on all Apple Watches with cellular modem from Series 5 onwards.

HOME APP SUPPORT

Parents will be able to allow their children to control smart speakers such as HomePods and other smart home gadgets. The expansion of the functionality known as Family Setup (which precisely allows parents to configure and enable an Apple Watch for their children or any other family member without the need for them to have an iPhone) will also allow them to use the smartwatch as a digital key at home. and in compatible hotels. The feature will come by the end of the year via software update.

OCEANIC + APP

It’s an app exclusive to Apple Watch Ultradeveloped in partnership with Huish Outdoors, which in fact contains all the functionalities of a so-called dive computer, which we could define as a wrist device similar to a watch that monitors all the fundamental parameters to perform a dive safely. Oceanic + will allow you to track the dive depth (complete with alarms), snorkeling function, GPS tracking, event log (max 12 dives) and much more. It will be available for free, but some more advanced features will require a subscription, which will cost $ 4.99 per day, $ 9.99 per month, or $ 79.99 per year (we don’t have details on our market yet). The app will be available later this fall.

ENERGY SAVING MODE