Apple Watch Series 8 with new temperature sensor

Apple has introduced the new version of its smartwatch called Apple Watch 8. It looks like last year’s Series 7 and has a case with rounded edges.

Also on board is a new sensor that records body temperature.

Temperature sensor for women’s health

According to Apple, the sensor will specialize in women’s health and help them better track their periods. The watch uses an algorithm to determine when a woman has her fertile days.

The sensor is permanently active and measures the temperature every 5 seconds. The deviation should be very small.

Car accident detection

A new feature of the Apple Watch Series 8 is accident detection (“Crash Detection”). WatchOS 9, in combination with the smartwatch’s sensors, is designed to detect whether its wearer has had a car accident. The Series 8 has two new sensors for this: a 3-axis gyroscope and a “High-G-Force” accelerometer. If desired, the watch then makes an emergency call including GPS data and informs the emergency contacts. The whole thing is similar to the fall detection that is already available in previous models. The watch is intended to record accidents, regardless of which side of the vehicle the impact occurred from. Machine learning should help to reliably detect accidents. The function should only be active when driving, but you can switch it off if you wish.

Apple Watch SE 2 with new sensors

The entry-level model looks just like the Apple Watch SE that Apple introduced with the Series 6 two years ago. As usual, there are two sizes: 44 and 40 mm. The housings are made of aluminum. The entry-level model should have the same SiP as the Series 8 and, according to Apple, be 20 percent faster than the first Apple Watch SE.

Acceleration sensors from the Series 8 are also used in the Apple Watch SE. The entry-level model can therefore recognize car accidents and make an emergency call.

This message will be updated throughout the evening.



