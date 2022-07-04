Apple Watch Series 8 will have an even bigger screen

Among the novelties of Apple Watch Series 7 the one that immediately catches the eye is the display, with its extreme frames and reduced by 40% compared to the previous generation (in the opening image you can appreciate the comparison): a detail that beyond to give the device a more modern look it also has a functional impact, since on small screens such as those of smart watches every millimeter gained comes in handy. And it seems that in Cupertino they want to go even further with the next models. According to analysts Ross Young of DSCC and Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities, in fact, Apple Watch Series 8 will have a 5% larger display than its predecessor. Specifically, we’re talking about a 1.99 inches for Young, and 2 inches for Pu: the difference between the two indications is so laughable as to suggest that both analysts are talking about the same thing. [mb_related_posts1]

To give a more specific idea of ​​the increase that would constitute, just think that the 45 mm Apple Watch Series 7 mounts a 1.901 inch screen: a 5% diagonal increase would therefore translate into a 0.089 inch increment. Nothing abysmal, but still the trend is to offer more surface to interact with the user. We can easily imagine that even on Apple Watch 8 the bezels will be imperceptible, and that simply in Cupertino they have decided to increase the size of the case a little.

CLUE OF FLAT EDGES COMING SOON?